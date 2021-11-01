CAPREIT recognized for innovation in the areas of diversity, inclusion and sustainability

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that, for the 8th consecutive year, it has ranked in the ‘Above Canada Top Quartile Average’ in Kincentric’s 2021 Best Employers Program.

CAPREIT has participated in the Best Employers Program since 2010, and the collected data drives key elements of its people strategy. For additional benchmarking opportunities and data, CAPREIT, in partnership with Kincentric, included items related to COVID-19, diversity and inclusion. These factors were ranked among the highest on the survey, with 85% of employees rating CAPREIT’s stance on diversity and inclusion as favourable.

CAPREIT also announced it is the recipient of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) National Pinnacle Award in the category of Innovation. As a first-time winner, this award recognizes CAPREIT for its implementation of a state-of-the-art, customized, property-wide Building Automation System (Habitat). Habitat has been providing significant business value by enabling enhanced comfort and conservation for our residents and increased energy savings, essential elements of our (ESG) strategy. This additional accomplishment in the area of sustainability demonstrates CAPREIT’s continued commitment to integrating sustainable practices in all aspects of its business.

In addition, for the second consecutive year, CAPREIT has been awarded a Green Star Designation for its 2021 GRESB submission, recognizing CAPREIT’s ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs as an integral part of its sustainable leadership strategy. For over a decade, CAPREIT has integrated ESG practices into the way it invests in its assets, manages its operations, engages with its communities and communicates with its stakeholders. This GRESB designation is a formal recognition of the success of these initiatives.

“These achievements reflect our significant growth and strong, steady and sustainable operating performance over the last 24 years. As we continue to innovate in the areas of diversity, inclusion and sustainability we enhance our ability to better serve the diverse communities in which we live and work and deliver better-measured results for unitholders,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

