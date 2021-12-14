Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and SaskPower Successfully Commission Riverhurst Wind Farm

RIVERHURST, Saskatchewan, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the “Corporation” or “Capstone”) is proud to announce the successful commissioning of its 10 MW Riverhurst Wind Farm in Saskatchewan.

Having achieved commercial operation, the Riverhurst Wind Farm has commenced selling emissions-free energy to SaskPower through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) under their Green Options Partner Program.

“It’s great to see the Riverhurst Wind Farm achieve commercial operation, which also accomplishes a couple of important milestones for Capstone, including completing our first project in Saskatchewan and welcoming the 30th operating facility in our fleet,” says David Eva, Chief Executive Officer, Capstone. “A big thanks to the Capstone team for working over many years to see this project to fruition, along with the turbine supplier ENERCON, SkyFlo, and WSP in supporting a safe and well managed construction process. Finally, we appreciate the collaborative approach from SaskPower on this project and look forward to further supporting their efforts to reduce emissions associated with electricity generation in the province.”

“We are pleased the Riverhurst Wind Farm is now online and providing renewable, emissions-free power for our customers, and we offer our congratulations to Capstone on this achievement,” says Mike Marsh, SaskPower President & CEO. “SaskPower is on track to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 – and adding more renewables such as wind is one way we will get there. In fact, we are in the process of bringing an additional 575 MW of wind capacity onto our provincial grid in the coming years.”

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 776 MW gross installed capacity across 30 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas cogeneration power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

About SaskPower

Serving more than 540,000 customer accounts, SaskPower is Saskatchewan’s leading energy supplier. It is defined by its commitment to support economic growth and enhance quality of life in Saskatchewan. SaskPower’s corporate mission: “Ensuring reliable, sustainable and cost-effective power for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Megan Hunter

Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: 416-649-1325

Email: mhunter@capstoneinfra.com

SaskPower Media Relations

Phone: 306-536-2886

Email: mediarelations@saskpower.com



CBJ Newsmakers