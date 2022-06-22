Capstone Infrastructure Corporation’s Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm Signs Landmark Agreement with the City of Edmonton

Edmonton, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (“Capstone”) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild Rose 2 Wind LP, has entered into a 78 MW Renewable Attributes Purchase Agreement (“RAPA”) with the City of Edmonton (“the City”) to supply renewable attributes for over 20 years from Capstone’s 192 MW Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm, currently in development.

The RAPA between Capstone and the City of Edmonton is the largest long-term procurement of renewable energy attributes by a Canadian city to date. The agreement is part of the City’s Community Energy Transition Strategy which set targets to be carbon neutral in its corporate operations by 2040 and for the City as a whole to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

“Capstone is a Canadian leader in forging partnerships with the public and private sectors to help governments and companies procure clean, renewable energy to reach their climate and decarbonization targets,” says David Eva, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. “Our agreement with the City of Edmonton demonstrates how the renewable energy sector and municipalities can work together to reduce emissions in municipal operations and help Canada reach its 2050 net-zero goals.”

“I am proud that Edmonton is leading the way to a green energy transition,” says Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton. “We are taking significant action to reduce the City’s GHG emissions by investing in renewable energy sources at scale. Our agreement with Capstone is a big step towards our goal of decarbonizing municipal operations and building a healthy, climate-resilient city.”

About the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm

The Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm will be constructed in Cypress County, Alberta, approximately 35 km southeast of Medicine Hat, and will benefit from the exceptionally high wind resource in the area. The Capstone subsidiary will construct, own, and operate the facility, and total construction capital of the project is estimated at approximately $360 million with construction expected to begin later this year. Wild Rose 2 will generate approximately 200 person-years of employment during construction and offset approximately 340,000 metric tonnes of CO2e annually when commercial operation begins. Wild Rose 2 is also party to a power purchase agreement with Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the offtake of 105 MW of renewable energy and associated renewable attributes over 15 years.

About Capstone

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 776 MW installed capacity across 30 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas cogeneration power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

Notice to Readers

Certain of the statements contained within this document are forward-looking and reflect management’s expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business of the Corporation based on information currently available to the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “could”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “believe” or other similar words. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements within this document are based on information currently available and what the Corporation currently believes are reasonable assumptions.

The forward-looking statements within this document reflect current expectations of the Corporation as at the date of this document and speak only as at the date of this document. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer or invitation for the subscription of or a recommendation of securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives. Financial situation and particular needs of any investors. Before making an investment in the Corporation, an investor or prospective investor should consider whether such investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consult an investment advisor if necessary.



CBJ Newsmakers