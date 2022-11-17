Carbon Credit Originator Zefiro Methane Corp. Applies to Trade on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that it has applied to have its common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Listing of the Company’s shares is subject to receipt of conditional listing approval from the CSE and fulfilling all of the CSE’s listing requirements.

Zefiro is an originator of carbon credits (also referred to as “carbon offsets”) led by founding team members of J.P. Morgan’s carbon trading desk. In addition to earning fees for “capping” orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, Zefiro anticipates earning carbon credits from each project based on a long-term reduction of carbon emissions calculated by a licensed third-party evaluator. In 2022, there is unprecedented demand for carbon credits from corporations and institutions around the globe who seek to attain “Net-Zero” status by offsetting their carbon footprints. By developing innovative methodologies and originating the carbon credits needed to work towards “Net-Zero”, Zefiro is seeking to lead the way to a greener future.

The Company recently launched the official Zefiro website, which can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://zefiromethane.com . The latest Zefiro investor presentation can be viewed under the “Investors” section.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies and originates carbon offsets by capping orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells that are emitting methane. Under executive leadership including the former carbon credit team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro is actively deploying crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

