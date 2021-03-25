Carbon Footprint Management Market Size to Reach USD 14.74 Billion in 2028 | Rising Focus of Automobile Companies to Achieve Lower Carbon Emissions and Transportation Solutions are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to international agreements regarding carbon emission, which focus on lowering carbon emissions. For instance, the Paris Agreement is considered among the most important agreements regarding climate change till date, and requires all countries to pledge to reduce emissions. EU Emission Trading Scheme is another initiative in which emission allowances, within a certain cap, are purchased by organizations.

These allowances can be traded between organizations depending upon demand. Rapid industrialization coupled with stringent government regulations is driving demand for carbon footprint management software. Focus of automobile companies to achieve lower carbon emission transportation solutions is also encouraginng adoption of carbon footprint management software solutions among these companies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, ENGIE entered into a partnership with Accenture, Velocity, and Salesforce to avail their services for providing low carbon emission solutions to its customers.

In September 2019, Sustainability Cloud, which is a commercial carbon accounting product, was launched by Salesforce to help businesses in driving climate action with an aim to achieve carbon neutrality.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest revenue CAGR owing to rapid industrialization, government subsidies for carbon footprint management programs, and increased foreign investment.

The cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the carbon footprint management market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising adoption of cloud-based solutions by various organizations owing to associated benefits such as reduced risk of data breach, better control of data, enhanced IT security, assurance of proper regulatory compliance, increased scalability, and 24/7 service and high speed.

Major companies operating in market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon footprint management market based on component, size, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solution Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Residential and Commercial Buildings Transportation and Logistics IT and Telecom



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



