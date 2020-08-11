Cardinal Resources Limited: Lodgement of Target’s Statement and Minimum Deposit Period

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “Company”) refers to its announcement dated 29 July 2020 in relation to the revised and improved proposal for an off-market takeover offer from Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Limited (“Shandong Gold”) pursuant to which Shandong Gold will offer to acquire all of the shares in Cardinal it does not presently own at a cash price of A$0.70 per Share (the “Revised Shandong Gold Offer”).

Lodgement of Target’s StatementCardinal has today lodged its Target’s Statement in respect of the Revised Shandong Gold Offer.Minimum deposit periodFor the purposes of Canadian regulatory requirements, the directors of Cardinal have consented to the minimum deposit period of the Revised Shandong Gold Offer being 35 days.Letter to ShareholdersAppendix A contains a letter that will be dispatched to Shareholders together with the Bidder’s Statement and Target’s Statement.AdvisersCardinal’s joint financial advisers are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisers are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).About CardinalCardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project and released its Feasibility Study on 28 October 2019. The Namdini Project has a published gold Ore Reserve of 5.1 Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut‐off), inclusive of 0.4 Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut‐off) and 4.7 Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut‐off).The Company announced completion of the Feasibility Study (FS), which was released 28 October 2019. The technical report on the FS, prepared in accordance with NI 43‐101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, was issued on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on 28 November 2019.Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 15 October 2019 and included in the Company’s completed Feasibility dated 28 October 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. This release has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Cardinal.Competent / Qualified Person Statement

