Cargojet announced as CFA Institute’s Annual Research Challenge Subject Company

Toronto, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, ON, Nov 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa announce Cargojet has been selected as the company to be researched and analyzed in the local CFA Institute Research Challenge. Cargojet, is a a global leader in providing time-sensitive air cargo services. The dedicated team of flight crews, maintenance, flight operations, ground handlers, and customer service representatives are committed to safety and on-time reliability, consistently exceeding customer needs and expectations. Cargojet has been awarded with the Shipper’s Choice Award for the best Air Cargo Carrier in Canada for the past several years.

Ontario university student teams taking part in the local competition will prepare equity research reports on this Canadian (TSX) listed company and will be reviewed and scored by a panel of investment industry professionals. Based on scores from the written reports, the top four scoring teams will move onto the local finals on February 15, 2024.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Cargojet. We are honoured to have been selected as the subject company for the CFA Institute’s Annual Research Challenge. I am confident that researching an entrepreneurial company like Cargojet, that has demonstrated consistent growth over the past 22 years will be a rewarding experience for the students participating in this challenge” said Scott Calver, CFO.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly traded company, and each team writes a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation.

There are four stages teams must successfully navigate through to be crowned winners of the CFA Institute Research Challenge, they are local, sub-regional, regional, and global levels. At each stage, teams must present and defend their analysis to a panel of industry professionals. Students learn from experienced industry experts and peers from the world’s top business schools.

For more information visit CFA Institute Research Challenge

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

About CFA Society Ottawa

CFA Society Ottawa is a not-for-profit organization that supports the professional and business development of over 400 CFA charterholders in the Ottawa region. Consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals, we promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and work to further the public’s understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. For more information, please refer to www.cfaottawa.ca.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. is a scheduled cargo airline based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It operates cargo services in Canada and internationally, as well as full aircraft charters. Its main base is John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. Cargojet is a public company with over 1650 employees.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 165 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 157 local member societies. For more information, visit http://www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



-30-



CBJ Newsmakers