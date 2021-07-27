CARLETON UNIVERSITY AND D2L CREATE OPPORTUNITY FOR GREATER LEARNING INNOVATION

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Carleton University has undergone a successful implementation of D2L Brightspace, providing learners and educators with enhancements of the blended learning experience.

Carleton University is a dynamic, comprehensive research and teaching institution with a tradition of leading change. Its internationally recognized faculty, staff and researchers provide more than 30,000 full-time and part-time students from every province and more than 100 countries around the world with academic opportunities in more than 65 programs of study.

Recently, Carleton University fully launched D2L Brightspace to help take their programs to the next level in a blended environment by offering a range of functions and improved stability for faculty. Specifically, Carleton was looking for a trusted partner and an innovative learning platform with an intuitive user experience and around-the-clock support for faculty and students.

“Carleton’s educators are dedicated to delivering the best possible learning experiences to our students, and we need to ensure that our suite of educational tools enhances faculty’s ability to do so,” said David Hornsby, associate vice president of teaching and learning at Carleton University. “Through our implementation of Brightspace, faculty members are already seeing the benefits of using educational technology to enrich the learning experience, and our students are loving the difference. D2L Brightspace has created the conditions for greater learning innovation, and D2L’s unwavering focus on partnership has made the entire experience exceptional.”

“Building on the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” said April Oman, senior vice president, customer experience at D2L. “Carleton University is already seeing great success through Brightspace as they maximize their blending learning experiences, and we couldn’t be more honoured to help them by delivering fully accessible, scalable and reliable learning for their remarkable student community.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.

It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessment and give feedback.

D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.

D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the #1 LMS Technology for next-generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

