CARLETON UNIVERSITY CHOOSES BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Carleton University has selected D2L’s Brightspace platform after a competitive selection process.Located in the nation’s capital, Carleton University is a dynamic, comprehensive research and teaching institution with a tradition of leading change. Its internationally recognized faculty, staff and researchers provide more than 30,000 full- and part-time students from every province and more than 100 countries around the world with academic opportunities in more than 65 programs of study.“Carleton’s educators are dedicated to delivering the best possible learning experiences to our students and we need to ensure that our suite of educational tools enhances their ability to do so,” said David Hornsby, Associate Vice-President (Teaching and Learning) at Carleton University. “By adopting D2L’s Brightspace platform, we’ll be providing the Carleton community with an easy to use, yet powerful tool to support engaged learning anytime, anyplace.”According to Carleton, Brightspace offered several advantages:Accessibility: Carleton is committed to being the most accessible campus in Canada — and D2L is dedicated to aligning processes with global accessibility standards to empower all learners.Rich Analytics: Carleton was looking for a learning management system that provided rich data visualization tools that would help instructors understand how students are interacting with and performing in courses – promoting student success.Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting complex and diverse needs.A True Partnership: D2L impressed Carleton with their commitment to supporting student success and to creating an ongoing partnership. Reliability and Performance: Updates and new features that are applied without outages or Carleton staff holding responsibility for debugging and testing.“Carleton strives to enable and encourage pedagogical approaches that foster access, inclusion and success,” says Jerry Tomberlin, Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at Carleton University. “With this partnership with D2L, we see opportunities for our instructors, students, staff and community to adopt innovative and impactful ways of supporting teaching and learning.”“Carleton University is one of Canada’s leading post-secondary education institutions, and we are really pleased to welcome them into the D2L family,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We are looking forward to working closely with the university to deliver meaningful impact on priorities – access, inclusion, innovation, engaging experiences, and student outcomes.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure, reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L© 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



CBJ Newsmakers