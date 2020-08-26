Wednesday, August 26, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Carney Joins Brookfield Asset Mgmt

Mark Carney - Bank of England

CBJ — Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has accepted a new position with Brookfield Asset Management.

The 55-year-old Carney comes in as the vice-chair and head of environment, social and governance, known as ESG.

Carney completed a seven-year tenure as Bank of England Governor this past March and has since been working as a special United Nations envoy for climate action and finance.

Brookfield is an alternative asset manager with about $550 billion US of assets under management.

“Building on our track record in renewable investing, Mark will help accelerate our efforts to combine better long-term outcomes for society with strong risk-adjusted returns,” Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt said in a prepared statement to the media. “Mark’s insights and perspectives will add tremendous value to our global investing activities for the benefit of our investors.”

