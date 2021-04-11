Cathie Wood & Ark Invest Top 25 Stocks Right Now

NEW YORK, April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world of finance is a vast and dynamic universe. Understanding and decoding the financial markets can seem overwhelming in the beginning. However, we at Building Your Authority believe that finance is not that complicated as it seems. With proper knowledge, anyone can understand the world of finance and make better investment decisions. There are several categories of market participants in the financial markets. From small retail traders to big players and institutions that manage billions of dollars, the financial markets have opportunities for everyone. In this article, we shall go over one such investment management firm that manages the world’s largest actively managed ETF or exchange-traded fund.

ARK Investment Management LLC is an investment management firm that manages the largest actively managed exchange-traded fund. Founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, ARK Invest operates out of New York City. This investment management firm actively manages an astonishing $52 Billion in assets under management as of March 2021. Named after the “Ark of The Covenant” from the Bible, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has been delivering stellar returns for their investors while outperforming the markets in general. So, let’s explore and learn more about Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and get a holistic view of this investment management firm.

ARK Invest

ARK Investment Management LLC or ARK Invest is an investment management firm based out of New York City which was founded by Cathie Wood in 2014. This institution manages the world’s largest actively traded ETF with over $52 Billion in combined assets under management. Since its inception in 2014 up until 2019, the ARK Innovation ETF managed to give an average of 39% return on investment to their investors. This is almost three times what the S&P 500 Index delivered during this period. However recently, in December, the ARK Innovation ETF delivered a staggering 170% return on investment for the year 2020. This ETF also became the world’s largest actively managed ETF recently with over $17 Billion in assets under management.

Founded in 2014 by Cathie Wood, ARK Invest was established only to focus on disruptive innovation and capitalize on opportunities in emerging sectors. However, this idea was deemed too risky by AllianceBernstein, where Cathie worked previously as the chief investment officer. That’s when Cathie Wood decided to quit AllianceBernstein and founded ARK Invest. With a clear vision in mind that no one else saw, Cathie Woods founded ARK Invest to focus only on disruptive innovation. ARK Invest focuses on ideas based on disruptive technology and manages ETF’s that capitalizes on opportunities in these emerging sector. From artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicles, DNA sequencing to 3D printing and blockchain technology, ARK Invest focuses and invests in all these sectors.

Who is Cathie Wood?

Catherine Duddy Wood or better known as Cathie Wood is the founder, CEO, and chief investment officer of Ark Invest. Also named as the best stock picker of 2020 by Bloomberg News, Cathie Wood manages the world’s largest actively traded ETF that focuses on disruptive technologies. Born in Los Angeles, Cathie Wood was involved in the world of finance since the starting of her career. From working as an assistant economist at Capital Group to becoming the CEO of the world’s largest actively managed exchange-traded fund, she has seen it all. Recently in March 2021, two of Cathie Wood’s funds were on the list of the ten largest female-run funds. Cathie, who is a devout Christian, named her firm ARK Invest as she was reading the One Year Bible at the time of its inception. With her years of experience that involves working at several financial institutions including Jennison Associates, Capital group, and AllianceBernstein, Cathie Wood has deep and extensive understanding of the financial markets.

ARK Innovation ETF – ARKK

The ARK Innovation ETF or ARKK is the ARK Invest’s largest actively managed fund with over $17 Billion in assets under management. This ETF solely focuses on companies that create disruptive technologies. In other words, they invest in companies that create products or services that can potentially change the way our world works and functions. With heavy weightage in companies like Tesla, Zoom, Shopify, Roku, and many more, they have a well-diversified and balanced portfolio. Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF is one of the best performing ETFs lately and has delivered a staggering 170% return on investment for the year 2020.

ARK Invest & ARKK’s Investment Strategy

With primary focus on companies that create new and innovative services or products, ARKK focuses and invests in sectors such as fintech, DNA sequencing, robotics, electric vehicles, and more. This ETF regularly publishes their analysis, transactions, and portfolios to the general public and often disclose their views. Apart from employing financial analysts and experts, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest also employs scientists from various sectors to better understand and capture future opportunities in the disruptive technologies sector.

This ETF focuses on upcoming and emerging sectors where new and unique innovations can change the world. Having launched several ETFs in various sectors, they utilize a thematic investing approach to capture the opportunities in these disruptive innovation sectors. Analyzing various market aspects and asking questions such as “Where is the next big disruptive innovation” or “Which industries offer potential opportunities in disruptive innovation”, they have a solid investment strategy that has shown promising results.

How to Track ARK Innovation ETF & Monitor its Investments?

As an investor or trader, you may want to explore and see where ARK Invest’s ARKK ETF is currently investing and check out their holdings. This will allow you to enhance your market knowledge and possibly generate some investment ideas for yourself. While manually tracking the ARK Innovation ETF’s holdings can be a challenging task, you can instead visit a website called “Cathie Wood Stocks”. Cathie Wood Stocks is a wonderful website that simplifies your work processes. This website offers a daily updated list of the top 25 holdings of ARK Innovation ETF or ARKK. Here, you can check where Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF is currently investing and also monitor their weightage in each stock.

This is a great way to monitor where ARK innovation ETF is currently invested, as it may give you several insights that might help you create investment ideas of your own. The website has a clean and basic layout where you can find the list with the top 25 holdings of ARKK with all the details. This list is updated daily and provides you with the latest information. Analyzing and doing market research on a particular ETF has never been easier before. You can go ahead and check out the website “Cathie Wood Stocks” to see all about ARK Innovation ETF’s top 25 holdings and their latest investments.

About “Cathie Wood Stocks” and its Founder

The Website “Cathie Wood Stocks” was founded by Jeremy Lefebvre. Jeremy is a highly qualified professional in the field of finance who strives to spread financial literacy across the globe. With passion to teach people about finance and the stock markets, Jeremy also runs a popular YouTube channel called “Financial Education” which has over six hundred thousand subscribers. His aim is to make people financially independent and educate them so they make better investment decisions.

The website “Cathie Wood Stocks” is a great initiative by Jeremy Lefebvre as it gives the retail market participants an insight into the world of institutional investing. On the website “Cathie Wood Stocks”, you can find the daily updated list of ARKK’s top 25 holdings. This will give you a better idea of where the ETF is currently investing. It can also show the stock where the fund has its highest weighting and will affect the funds’ performance the most.

While the data on “Cathie Wood Stocks” may not seem of much importance to a layman, an investor, on the other hand, can decode where the largest actively managed EFT is currently invested and possibly generate some investment ideas that may benefit them financially. If you are genuinely passionate about the financial markets and want to expand your knowledge, then you should definitely check out Jeremy Lefebvre’s YouTube channel “Financial Education”. Jeremy often shares valuable information on his channel in an easy-to-understand way and makes finance easy for beginners!

Conclusion

With all this information, we hope that you learned something new! The financial markets may seem complicated, but with a little bit of research and study, you can definitely make better investment decisions and generate wealth in the long run. While investments are subject to market risk, with proper due diligence, you can definitely create wealth and become a financially independent individual!

