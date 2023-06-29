CCC announces $418M G2G contract with Colombia for GDLS-Canada LAVs

OTTAWA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is pleased to announce its $418-million government to government (G2G) contract with the Colombian Ministry of National Defense for the supply of 55 Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs) from General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-Canada). As part of CCC’s G2G contract, GDLS-Canada will design, manufacture, test, deliver and provide in-service support for the 55 LAVs over a period of six years.

Based in London, Ontario, GDLS-Canada is a global leader in light armoured vehicle platforms and sub-system integration. It employs approximately 1,750 people and supports 9,300 direct and indirect jobs through its supply chain.

CCC’s G2G contract builds on the longstanding diplomatic and economic relationship between Canada and Colombia. In 2013, CCC signed a similar G2G contract worth $65 million with the Colombian Ministry of National Defense for LAVs manufactured by GDLS-Canada.

CCC is Canada’s government to government (G2G) contracting agency. For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies like GDLS-Canada establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments.

Every G2G contract signed with CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance and alignment with Canada’s integrity compliance expectations. To learn about how Canada’s G2G contracts support responsible defence trade, contact CCC.

QUOTES

“CCC takes pride in supporting defence trade by facilitating the sale of leading-edge Canadian technology and expertise to Colombia, a NATO global partner.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) .

. “This new G2G contract with CCC will help GDLS-Canada sustain domestic production and contribute to the fulfillment of Canadian public policy priorities, including the essential work of economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.” – Jason Alejandro Monahan, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C).

QUICK FACTS

As part of Colombia’s force modernization and NATO standardization efforts, the Colombian government has recently concluded similar purchases from other allied nations like the US and European partners.

The G2G contract was awarded to CCC in December 2022 and includes strict end-use provisions that govern how the Colombian National Army have agreed to operate the Canadian-made light armoured vehicles.

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT CANADIAN COMMERCIAL CORPORATION (CCC)

We are Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more how about we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit www.ccc.ca/en /.



