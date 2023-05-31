CCC secures $43 M contract with Argentina for Bell Helicopters

OTTAWA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is pleased to announce it has secured a $43 million government to government (G2G) contract with the Ministry of Defense of Argentina for six helicopters manufactured by Bell Textron Canada. The G2G contract will allow the Argentine government to replace a fleet of Airbus Allouette aircraft. The Bell 407GXi helicopters will serve in high altitude search and rescue missions conducted by Argentina’s Air Force and Army.

Bell Textron is Canada’s leading manufacturer of vertical lift aircraft. The company offers a range of commercial and military helicopters, and to date, it has produced more than 5,600 aircraft. CCC and Bell Textron have successfully delivered several aircraft in South America, including four Bell 407 helicopters to the Colombia National Police and two Bell 412 helicopters to the Colombia Naval Aviation Group, through Canada’s G2G contracts.

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. Through CCC’s International Prime Contractor service, the Government of Canada brings qualified Canadian companies to meet the needs of government buyers around the world. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance. To learn more about G2G contracting, contact the CCC team.

QUOTES

“CCC is proud to partner with Bell Textron, a global leader in aerospace, to bring Canadian technology and expertise to Argentina.” – Kim Douglas, Vice-President of Business Development and Marketing, Canadian Commercial Corporation

“This announcement is a testament to the long-standing partnership of Bell and CCC to deliver Canadian-built helicopters to customers around the globe. The Argentinian MOD will be well-served by the unmatched reliability and performance of its new Bell 407GXi fleet, and our team is delighted to enable their search and rescue missions,” said Steeve Lavoie, president, Bell Textron Canada.

QUICK FACTS

The Canadian aerospace industry represents approximately 21% ($1.37 billion) of the value of G2G contracts signed in the last 5 years.

Bilateral trade between Canada and Argentina was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, up 42% from 2020. Canadian exports to Argentina were valued at nearly $355.6 million in 2021, up 46.7% from 2020.

In 2021-22, CCC was active in 64 countries and helped Canadian companies export $2.5 billion in goods and services to governments around the world.

Bell Textron supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and training to governments and commercial customers around the world.

RELATED

CONTACT

ABOUT CANADIAN COMMERCIAL CORPORATION (CCC)

We are Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada's designated ​contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada.



