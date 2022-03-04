CDL’s 2022/23 Applications Are Officially Open for Our 11th Cohort Year, in 16 Streams Across 10 Global Locations

Toronto; Oxford; Paris; Atlanta; Madison; Seattle; Vancouver; Montreal; Calgary; Halifax, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With CDL’s expert mentors behind them every step of the way, program participants have managed to create more than $18 billion in equity value — and several of its alumni are now unicorns.

In CDL’s 11th cohort year, over 675 companies will be accepted into 16 different streams, across 10 locations around the world — five sites across Canada (CDL-Atlantic, CDL-Montreal, CDL-Rockies, CDL-Toronto, and CDL-Vancouver), two in Europe (CDL-Oxford, and CDL-Paris), and three in the US (CDL-Atlanta, CDL-Wisconsin, CDL-Seattle).

“CDL has truly been a game-changing experience for us as an early-stage business,” notes Allan Cannon, co-founder of R3-IoT, a CDL Space alum that has since grown into a multi-million international company. “The access to global industry experts and the quality of feedback, advice, and mentorship received was invaluable. If you are willing to roll up your sleeves and are open to ‘rebuild the box’ then I can confidently say that your business and leadership skills will benefit greatly.”

Applications for the 2022/23 Program Year will close on July 21, 2022 — except for the CDL Quantum and CDL Blockchain streams, which have an earlier deadline of May 23, 2022.

CDL’s founder, Professor Ajay Agrawal, notes: “CDL’s mission is to enhance the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind. The perfect CDL applicant is one that arrives with a great technology and a terrible business plan. CDL is a process, not an event. It’s about changing a start-up’s trajectory.”

The 16 streams that companies are encouraged to apply to participate in include: AgTech, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Climate, Commerce, Energy, FinTech, Health, Matter, Neuro, Oceans, Prime (General Technology), Quantum, Risk, Space, and Supply Chain.

To learn more about the CDL program, join a 15 minute CDL Intro Webinar.

ABOUT CREATIVE DESTRUCTION LAB

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success.

Founded in 2012 by Professor Ajay Agrawal at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded to ten sites across four countries: Oxford (Saïd Business School, University of Oxford), Paris (HEC Paris), Atlanta (Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology), Madison (Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin-Madison), Seattle (University of Washington, Foster School of Business), Vancouver (Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia), Montreal (HEC Montréal), Calgary (Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary), and Halifax (Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University).

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers