Celebrate Farm Transition Appreciation Day on January 8, 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farm Management Canada, together with partners across Canada’s agricultural community, is proud to announce that Farm Transition Appreciation Day (FTADay) will take place on Thursday January 8, 2026. FTADay is a national initiative designed to encourage and celebrate the progress Canada’s farmers are making to secure the future of farming through farm transition planning.

It has created a groundswell movement to motivate farmers to start, restart, and keep going on their farm transition journey, farmers, advisors, agricultural organizations, and industry leaders are invited to share stories and advice through a national campaign using social media, agricultural media and hosting learning events across Canada to encourage Canada’s farmers. This year’s theme, The Future is Now, highlights the importance of taking proactive steps today to strengthen the resilience, continuity, and long-term sustainability of Canada’s farming community.

“The New Year is the perfect time to reflect on and celebrate the positive steps farmers have taken to secure their farming legacy and help ensure the continuity of Canada’s agricultural excellence through effective planning,” says Heather Watson Executive Director of Farm Management Canada. “FTADay is a celebration, and a call to action.”

To kick things off, here are 5 farm transition planning tips:

Start the conversation about farm transition at least 10 years before the transfer is set to take place to allow sufficient time for everyone to prepare and adjust Hold formal meetings involving everyone to identify and harmonize the family and business vision and goals in writing Establish a clear and mutually agreed on transition timeline between the current owners and successors to reduce uncertainty about the future of the farm and everyone’s role within it Prepare a formal written farm transition plan that can be shared, referenced and reviewed on a regular basis Hire a coach or transition planning facilitator to help keep your transition planning on track

What can you do to support FTADay 2026?

Farmers, industry organizations, agribusinesses, governments and agricultural media across the country are encouraged to share their farm transition success stories, tips, resources and tools to create a coast-to-coast buzz around farm transition.

Highlight FTADay through your websites, social media, industry publications and other communication channels

Share and help amplify farm transition success stories, and helpful tips, resources and tools

Host virtual or in-person events for your members, clients and community

Follow and mention Farm Management Canada and use #FTADay2026 to be part of the conversation

To help get you started, visit https://fmc-gac.com/ftaday to access information and easy-to-use resources to get involved in Farm Transition Appreciation Day.

About Farm Management Canada

Farm Management Canada is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the business management capacity of Canada’s farmers and future farmers. Through research, training and events, Farm Management Canada supports farmers in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity through farm management excellence.

For more information contact:

Farm Management Canada

21 Florence St. 2nd Fl, Ottawa (Ontario) K2P 0W6

Email: [email protected]

www.FMC-GAC.com

