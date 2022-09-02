Celebrating Canada’s Actuaries on International Actuaries Day

OTTAWA, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is proud to mark International Actuaries Day with a celebration of our members and recognition of the profession’s dedication to advancing the financial well-being of society.

International Actuaries Day was formalized by the International Actuarial Association in 2020 for the 125th anniversary of the International Congress of Actuaries, when actuaries from around the world first came together and laid the ground for the profession we know today.

“The CIA is a proud member of the international actuarial community, and Canadian actuaries are making meaningful contributions in areas such as risk analysis and quantification, IFRS 17, and many more. Thank you to all CIA members for sharing your expertise and congratulations to actuaries around the world for the important work you do to keep our profession relevant and to make a positive impact on society,” says Hélène Pouliot, FCIA, CIA President.

As risk management experts, actuaries use math, data analysis, and business skills to tackle some of the biggest issues facing our world today. Our professionals work for many essential businesses, including life insurance companies, property and casualty insurance companies, pension plans, and government agencies.

Members of the CIA work to improve the lives of Canadians and protect the public interest by assessing and proposing solutions to socio-economic challenges such as retirement age, climate change, pharmacare, and risk classification in relation to big data. Their stories are highlighted in the CIA’s podcast and newsfeed.

In recognition of the valuable contributions of volunteers who move the Canadian actuarial profession forward, the 2022 CIA Legacy Awards marked the inaugural presentation of a new award – the Lifetime Award – being presented to five leaders in the actuarial space who have contributed to the success of the profession through their volunteer activities.

The CIA recently launched a new logo and refreshed corporate brand, drawing on Canadian iconography and fresh colours to express the growth and momentum at the heart of the CIA. And it is in the midst of transforming its education system to provide an inclusive approach to becoming an Associate or Fellow of the CIA, with the recent launch of a new education website.

