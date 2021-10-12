Celebrities, Government and Industry Come Together at the Film and TV Conference, the Sustainable Production Forum, Oct 25-29, Produced by Green Spark Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CELEBRITY ANNOUNCEMENT! Fran Drescher, Actor, President of SAG AFTRA, Author, Cancer Schmancer and Ed Begeley, Jr., Actor, Director, Author, Activist, join industry leaders and activists at SPF21 to accelerate sustainability in the media industry. In its sixth year, SPF21 is made possible by Transformational Partner, Reel Green™ | Creative BC | MPPIA .

SPF21, presented by MBS Equipment Company Canada , announces the full program and reveals more than 60 guest speakers from around the world set to be featured in the late October virtual conference (Oct. 25-Oct. 29).

SPF21 is set to commence with a special message on sustainability from The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Recently added to the line-up of guests are the following changemakers, leaders, experts, and invested citizens, all fighting for a cleaner planet and a sustainable future for the media industry.

SPF21’s partners include: Reel Green™ | Creative BC | MPPIA , MBS Equipment Company Canada , CBC/Radio-Canada , Telefilm Canada , TheGreenShot , William F. White International , Netflix , Ontario Green Screen , Rolling Green , Canadian Media Producers Association , IATSE Local 891 , Vancouver Film Studios , Keep it Green Recycling , Actsafe Safety Association , Bridge Studios , UBCP/ACTRA, ACFC West, Local 2020 Unifor .

SPF21 is proud to announce that TheGreenShot joins as the GREEN MARKETPLACE Lead Sponsor. SPF21 is honoured to be the North American launch pad for TheGreenShot, a software system that is breaking new ground by forecasting your climate impact in real time. The GREEN MARKETPLACE is a unique zero waste trade show geared to building awareness for sustainable products and services.

“Nobody questions that productions need to be sustainable. We have to accelerate, we have to make sustainability easy and attractive. Data management will be the key to facilitating sustainable productions. Accurate digital tools connect costs with carbon footprints and engage crews to adopt new behaviors on and off set.” Max Hermans, COO, TheGreenShot, Belgium

Mark your calendars for the Vendor Pitches, hosted by Debarshi Das, Founder, ONYX POWER . Get the story behind the product or service, and learn how these innovative thinkers are leading the transformation in the way we do business.

This year’s Featured Vendors are:

SPF21 announces a full complement of accessibility features and live French translation to the event. No one should be left out of the sustainability conversation. GREEN SPARK GROUP and SPF21 are committed to making the conference accessible, enhancing everyone’s ability to contribute to a sustainable future. Please review the extensive accessibility enhancements HERE .

“SPF21 is the gathering place for everyone interested in sustainability in the motion picture industry,” says Zena Harris, President of Green Spark Group , Creative Director of the Sustainable Production Forum. “It will take our entire community to transform the motion picture industry towards a sustainable future, and SPF21 makes it as easy as possible to learn from and network with experts, thought leaders, and green vendors.”

Live French language translation will be offered for a number of sessions, including: Opening Keynote | The Courage to Lead with Purpose; Circular Economy | A Global Solution; Getting to 2030! No Excuses!; and Telling Stories on the Land | Indigenous Screen Storytelling and the Environment. For a FULL LIST of sessions offered with live French translation, please visit SPF21 .

Register for an all-access Sustainability Hero Conference pass for $36 to our full event line-up, including the SPF21 GREEN MARKETPLACE. SPF believes in equality and accessibility. If cost is a barrier to attending, we will happily provide underserved members of our global community with a complimentary pass.

SPF strives to be an inclusive space. We welcome and respect people of all backgrounds, communities, and perspectives.

Learn more about our exciting program and register online at sustainableproductionforum.com .

*About Green Spark Group: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, Green Spark Group is a full service sustainability agency, leading the entertainment industry in North America through its evolution towards sustainable practices. It works with major companies and influential industry organizations such as HBO, MBSE, Green Production Guide, and CBC/Radio-Canada as well as productions such as X-Files (Fox), Succession (HBO), and the Mandalorian (Lucas Films, Disney).

About Creative BC: Creative BC is an independent society created and supported by the Province to sustain and help grow British Columbia’s creative industries: motion picture, interactive and digital media, music and sound recording, and magazine and book publishing. The society delivers a wide range of programs and services with a mandate to expand B.C.’s creative economy. These activities include: administration of the provincial government’s motion picture tax credit programs; delivery of program funding and export marketing support for the sector; and provincial film commission services. Combined, these activities serve to attract inward investment and market B.C. as a partner and destination of choice for domestic and international content creation. The society acts as an industry catalyst and ambassador to help B.C.’s creative sector reach its economic, social, environmental and creative potential both at home and globally. Website: creativebc.com

About MBSE Canada: At MBSE Canada, we invest in the communities where we work, in our staff and industry partners. For us, sustainability is about doing business better today so that we can all continue doing what we love tomorrow. We’re taking a collaborative, science-based approach to our work. Measuring and reducing our carbon emissions is a top priority. We will continue to offer cutting-edge clean power to help our clients achieve their sustainable production goals. We know that innovation is only possible in a diverse and inclusive culture. Providing meaningful opportunities for everyone to contribute is a core value. We believe that our company can be a force for good in the world.

