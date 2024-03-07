Celebrity Chef Charlotte Langley launches incubator, Langley Foods Inc., for responsible CPG brands

Canada, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, Canada – March 7, 2024 – Chef Charlotte Langley, a pioneer in sustainable seafood, announces today the launch of her latest venture, Langley Foods. An agency and incubator aimed at supporting consumer packaged goods (CPGs) looking to enter the Canadian food and beverage industry, Langley Foods will drive positive impacts through startups dedicated to more sustainable and regenerative practices.

Langley announces this new chapter as she shares her departure from Scout Canning as Chief Culinary Officer. Since founding Scout Canning in 2014 and being named Ambassador Chef for the (Marine Stewardship Council) MSC in 2017, Charlotte has been instrumental in redefining perceptions of tinned fish and sustainable seafood in the North American market. She now looks forward to applying her unique perspective to the forefront of North America’s evolving CPG sector. Through Langley Foods, she will champion a diverse array of food and beverage startups dedicated to responsible sourcing, each uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the marketplace. “

Langley Foods: Pioneering a Responsible Future in the Canadian Food and Beverage Sector

Langley Foods aims to be at the forefront of innovation in Canada’s food and beverage landscape. Langley’s mission is to revolutionize the sector through a unique ecosystem that fosters sustainable and ethical business practices.

At its core, Langley Foods empowers emerging Canadian brands by offering a wealth of resources, expert guidance, and strategic partnerships that pave the way for growth and prosperous exits. More than just an agency, it will be a thriving community that leverages a shared resource model and a novel revenue-sharing approach to amplify the success and value of startups. Through these initiatives, Langley Foods will seek to catalyze change, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for the food and beverage industry. “Launching Langley Foods merges responsibility with innovation, aiming for a healthier planet. ”Launching Langley Foods blends responsibility with innovation, building delicious brands for a healthier planet. Anticipate our brand unveiling in Spring 2024. Redefining food’s impact, one brand at a time”

A Legacy of Innovation at Scout Canning

Scout Canning’s inception was fueled by a passion for creating exceptional canned seafood, mirroring Langley’s dedication to responsible sourcing and processing. Born from a desire to revolutionize home cooking, Scout’s products were designed to be not only delicious and nutritious but also environmentally responsible. She aimed to encourage home cooks and foodservices to think creatively, offering them a product that was both innovative and aligned with their values.

Scout Canning’s evolution from a small Canadian startup to a brand with North American recognition and distribution is a testament to the power of vision, responsible practices, and community collaboration. It became a respected name in the consumer packaged goods sector, reflecting Langley’s commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship.

Langley Foods is seeking interested people to join our transformative venture:

Entrepreneurs and Innovators: If you’re driven by a passion to reshape the Canadian CPG landscape, we warmly invite you to embark on this journey with us.

Investors: Discover partnership opportunities and investment options to become part of this groundbreaking movement.

For more information and to join this transformative venture, visit www.langley.inc.

Charlotte Langley

Founder and President, Langley Foods Inc.

[email protected]

416-894-2977

About Chef Charlotte Langley

Charlotte Langley brings over a decade of culinary expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to the table. With a background as a chef, consultant, and CCO and Founder of Scout Canning, she honed her skills in the kitchen and beyond, crafting innovative products and experiences and guiding other brands towards success. Her journey began in the kitchens of Canadian restaurants and since 2009 she has worked tirelessly to blend her love for cooking with her commitment to delicious authenticity, culinary excellence and innovative brand design. As a trusted consultant for other brands, she has helped shape the landscape of the food and beverage industry, always with a focus on sustainability, creativity, and community equity. As the founder of Langley Foods, Charlotte is bringing together a team of Innovators dedicated to setting new industry standards through ethical sourcing, eco-innovation, and community engagement, aiming to benefit customers, the environment, and society for a sustainable, positive legacy.

