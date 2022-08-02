Celestica Unveils a New Generation of Flash and Hybrid Storage Arrays

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today launched the Athena G2 next-generation 2U rackmount NVMe storage array; the Nebula G2 all-flash storage expansion with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs; and the Titan G2 next-generation 4U dense storage array. The products deliver flexibility and custom options for today’s most demanding applications on-premises or in public clouds.

Celestica will exhibit the following next-generation additions to its Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) portfolio of cutting-edge storage, compute, networking, and webscale solutions during this week’s 2022 Flash Memory Summit (booth #746):

Athena G2 : a high availability, dual-node all flash storage array that supports 24 PCIe NVMe dual-port solid state drives (SSDs). Its two redundant nodes are based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

a high availability, dual-node all flash storage array that supports 24 PCIe NVMe dual-port solid state drives (SSDs). Its two redundant nodes are based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Nebula G2 : optimized for high performance and maximum capacity per enclosure, Nebula G2 is next generation, purpose-built storage, ideal for enterprise workloads from secondary storage to software-defined storage expansion.

optimized for high performance and maximum capacity per enclosure, Nebula G2 is next generation, purpose-built storage, ideal for enterprise workloads from secondary storage to software-defined storage expansion. Titan JBOD G2 : designed with the latest SAS4 host interconnect, Titan G2 addresses the challenges of data growth and capacity needs in your enterprise.

“Celestica is committed to providing our customers with open, disaggregated data center infrastructure solutions that bring emerging technologies to market faster while lowering R&D and production costs,” said Gavin Cato, Head and CTO, Hardware Platform Solutions, Celestica. “We don’t impose one-size-fits-all solutions on our customers. We create innovative platforms and leverage our scale, working with customers on an individual basis to customize solutions that meet their specific needs.”

Quotes:

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC):

“Hard disk drive is the mainstay storage technology for datacenter and cloud application. Toshiba engages with leading storage system manufacturers, like Celestica, to capture and refine the performance and capacity requirements for datacenter and cloud applications,” Bill Willette, Vice President, HDD Sales and Retail & Client Business. “Toshiba’s MG series high capacity helium nearline hard disk drives (HDD) deliver the performance and reliability required in Celestica’s storage systems.”

KIOXIA America Incorporated (KAI):

“Data center users are moving to NVMe SSDs to address demanding performance requirements, support cloud-based architectures, and service latency-sensitive applications,” said Neville Ichhaporia, Vice President of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “We are proud of our collaboration with Celestica and are excited to deliver the NVMe SSD products needed to power their high performance PCIe 4.0 flash storage solutions.”

Visit Celestica during the 2022 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California at Booth #746 to see the Athena G2, Nebula G2, and Titan JBOD G2 hardware solutions first-hand, and click here to download the complete product catalog that includes detailed product datasheets.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world’s best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, Healthtech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development – from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2200 (416) 448-2211



CBJ Newsmakers