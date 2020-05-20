Celestica’s Newmarket Operation Wins Contract with StarFish Medical Inc. to Manufacture Ventilators for Canadian Market

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced it has won a program to build 7,500 ventilators for StarFish Medical Inc., a Canadian medical device company, at Celestica’s operation in Newmarket, Ontario.

Celestica will begin manufacturing of the ventilators in May and intends to deliver the finished products on behalf of StarFish Medical to Health Canada for distribution early in the fourth quarter of 2020.“We are proud to partner with StarFish Medical in supplying the ventilators that healthcare professionals must have to treat COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition,” said Kevin Walsh, Vice President, HealthTech, Celestica. “It’s a Canada-for-Canada alliance that will help to ensure our hospitals and healthcare workers have the equipment they need to save lives.”StarFish Medical selected Celestica based on its extensive experience that spans design, supply chain, ISO 13485 certified manufacturing and adheres to the highest quality and regulatory requirements.“We’re working on a very short timetable, and Celestica’s expertise and capabilities across the entire product development cycle will ensure we can meet the deadline and deliver products of the highest quality,” said John Walmsley, EVP Strategic Relationships, StarFish Medical Inc.StarFish leads the Canadian Emergency Ventilators project, part of the Canadian Government’s plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19. That plan includes Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s (ISED) Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) initiative to build capacity through superclusters. The initiative will quickly bring to market more than 30,000 ventilators in Canada to meet the demand for lifesaving medical equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.About CelesticaCelestica enables the world’s best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development – from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements related to our contract with StarFish Medical the intention and timing to produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and the intended use of such ventilators. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from conclusions, forecasts or projections expressed in such statements, including, among others, risks relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for related medical supplies, ventilators, and our ability to produce the ventilators described in this press release as intended, as well as the risks discussed in our various public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which involve factors that are beyond our control. The material assumptions include those related to the following: our ability to produce the ventilators described in this press release as intended; the level of demand for ventilators for COVID-19 patients from StarFish Medical; and the continued need for ventilators to aid in the treatment of COVID-19. While management believes these assumptions to be reasonable under the current circumstances, they may prove to be inaccurate. Except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Contacts: Celestica Global Communications: (416) 448-2200, Celestica Investor Relations: (416) 448-2211,

