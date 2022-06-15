Celine Dion, Martin Short and Donna Murphy Pay Tribute to Karen Kain’s 50th Anniversary in Professional Ballet as ARHT Media Holograms

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the “Company“) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, paid tribute to Karen Kain’s extraordinary 50-year career with The National Ballet of Canada through a series of holograms. The black-tie Gala Event at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts opened with an ARHT Media produced holographic montage showcasing the various stages of Karen’s life as a dancer and Artistic Director. The evening also included holographic tributes by Celine Dion, Martin Short and Donna Murphy.

“The holographic tributes delivered an emotional impact that we simply could not have experienced any other way,” stated Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada. “Not only were they highly entertaining but they delivered a message to Karen on how much her contributions to the world of ballet mean to so many people.”

“Celine was heartfelt and admiring, Martin was comical and charming, and Donna had the house turning on the waterworks,” shared ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly, “It felt as though each of them was there in person, which wasn’t possible without our technology.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at [email protected]

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

[email protected]

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



CBJ Newsmakers