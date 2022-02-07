CEMATRIX Announces $5 Million Revolving Credit Facility with CIBC

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) (“CEMATRIX” or the “Company“) a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announces that it has entered into a new credit facility (“Credit Facility”) that provides for a $5 million secured revolving operating line with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”). The credit facility is undrawn as of today’s date.

“We are very pleased to partner with CIBC. CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with banking operations in both Canada and the USA to help support CEMATRIX. Our new credit facility strengthens our financial foundation and flexibility,” said Randy Boomhour, CFO at CEMATRIX. “This new credit facility will be used for working capital purposes to help enable CEMATRIX to continue to grow its sales throughout North America.”

“CEMATRIX continues to generate revenue throughout Canada and the U.S. CEMATRIX continues to grow its sales pipeline and backlog during a very difficult COVID affected construction market,” said Jeff Kendrick, CEO at CEMATRIX. “This new Credit Facility and banking arrangement with the CIBC is an important milestone that reflects these achievements and provides CEMATRIX with additional financial backing as the market returns to pre-COVID level market conditions and the Company considers other growth opportunities.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.CEMATRIX.com.

ABOUT CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick – President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital

Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1

glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com



CBJ Newsmakers