CEMATRIX Corporation to host Investor Webcast on December 17, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation”) today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Tuesday, December 17, at 11:00 AM ET.

During the webcast, Jeff Kendrick – President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an introductory presentation through a PowerPoint discussion that will cover key areas of CEMATRIX’s business, including industry overview, business verticals, technology summary, growth strategy and its scaling opportunity. During parts of the presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions and interact with management through an interactive Q & A portal.To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271471&tp_key=9864e31654 An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.cematrix.com following the event.ABOUT CEMATRIXCEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information, please contact:Jeff Kendrick – President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital

Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1

glen@bristolir.comJeff Walker – Vice President, The Howard Group

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

