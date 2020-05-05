Central 1 Announces Voting Results from Virtual Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Central 1 Credit Union (“Central 1”) announced the voting results from its 2020 virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 28, 2020. Class “A” Members approved, by ordinary resolution on an electronic ballot:

the appointment of the auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of Central 1 at a remuneration to be set by Central 1’s Board of Directors;the 2020 operating dues; andthe 2020 flow-through dues. Central 1 previously announced on March 11, 2020 that the following candidates were declared elected by acclamation:for BC region: Shelley McDade (re-elected for second term) and Paul Challinorfor ON region: Rob Paterson (re-elected for third term) and Kerry HadadEach re-elected and elected Director was elected to a three-year term commencing at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and expiring at the conclusion of the 2023 AGM. In addition, Vancouver City Savings Credit Union re-appointed Jan O’Brien to Central 1’s Board of Directors, also for a term of three years commencing at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and expiring at the conclusion of the 2023 AGM.On May 5, 2020, Central 1’s Board of Directors approved the appointment of Chris Catliff to fill a casual vacancy on the Board left by the resignation of Angela Kaiser. Mr. Catliff’s appointment will commence on May 5, 2020 and expire at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM.Central 1’s Board of Directors believes that the diversity of the newly-elected and appointed Directors contribute to a Board that is diverse, including in background, skills, experience and gender, and reflects the diversity of the communities that Central 1 serves.Central 1’s Board of Directors is composed of the following directors:Also, on May 5, 2020, Bill Kiss and Rob Paterson were re-elected as Board Chair and elected as Vice-Chair, respectively, for a term of one year.About Central 1



Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payments products and services – fueling the success of businesses across Canada. We leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 250 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than 5 million customers from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.central1.com .Marilyn Loewen Mauritz

