CENTRAL PIEDMONT SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today the Central Piedmont Community College has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.Central Piedmont in the second largest community college in North Carolina and offers nearly 300 degree, diploma and certification programs focused on both technical and soft skills. It has active partnerships with over 800 companies to offer a wide variety of workplace internships and apprenticeships.“The Learning Management System Selection Committee at Central Piedmont chose Brightspace because they thought it was the best platform to advance several of the college’s strategic goals,” said Dr. Gary Ritter, executive director of Client Services at Central Piedmont. “Brightspace’s Intelligent Agents tool, combined with its highly accessible interface and ePortfolio feature, perfectly align with several of the college’s objectives, which include creating a unified and focused vision for student success, making equity a priority, and telling our story.”According to Central Piedmont, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:Mobility and Ease of Use: Reviewers found D2L’s Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and able to support learners and faculty.Commitment to Accessibility: Central Piedmont noted D2L’s commitment to accessibility and Brightspace’s flexibility in meeting the needs of a diverse group of students and faculty.A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.“Central Piedmont has been a leader in workforce development in North Carolina for decades,“ says D2L’s Lee Poteck, VP, Education North America. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with them as they start a new chapter in teaching and professional development.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .ABOUT CENTRAL PIEDMONT

Central Piedmont Community College is highly accessible and convenient to people of all ages who seek a real-world, affordable, hands-on education that will transform their lives and strengthen the economic, social, and cultural environment of Mecklenburg County. Central Piedmont is also a smart investment. At a fraction of the cost, students learn by doing, receiving a combination of technical and soft skills training from quality faculty who prepare them to enter the workforce and make a difference in their family, business, community, and world. Founded in 1963, Central Piedmont Community College has eight locations throughout Mecklenburg County, offering nearly 300 degree, diploma, and certification programs; customized corporate training; market-focused continuing education; and special interest classes. For more information visit cpcc.edu or connect with the college on social media at cpcc.edu/social .D2L MEDIA CONTACT

