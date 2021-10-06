Centrilogic Acquires Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider and Managed Services Partner, 3RP

TORONTO and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centrilogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced it has acquired Scottsdale, Ariz.-based 3RP, a leading provider of managed services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Applications, and Databases. As an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), Managed Services Partner (MSP), and legacy Oracle Platinum Partner, 3RP has achieved the highest level of recognition in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). With this acquisition, Centrilogic further solidifies its Oracle expertise while continuing to provide robust, cloud-agnostic solutions for customers. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“There are only 23 companies that have received Oracle’s CSP certification, and 3RP is one of them, demonstrating the company’s strength in providing strategic managed services and consulting across critical enterprise systems, applications, and architectures,” said Robert Offley, President and CEO of Centrilogic. “We are excited to welcome the 3RP team into the Centrilogic fold, and we look forward to accelerating our ability to satisfy the growing demand from new and existing customers that require assistance migrating, managing, and optimizing workloads on Oracle’s Cloud. With this acquisition and our overall cloud-agnostic approach, we continue to demonstrate the holistic value Centrilogic provides to organizations as they pursue digital transformation and cloud initiatives.”

Since its founding in 2005, 3RP has worked with hundreds of organizations to help them improve end-user experiences and organizational productivity through the design, development, and management of end-to-end solutions – from vision and strategy, through migration and provisioning, to fully managed cloud services. The company has also achieved multiple badges in Service Expertise within Oracle’s CSP program. These badges include Oracle Cloud Platform, Oracle EBS to the Cloud, Hyperion to the Cloud, and Oracle Exadata On-Prem/Cloud. All of 3RP’s staff will join Centrilogic in this acquisition, further extending Centrilogic’s geographic footprint to the USA’s West Coast.

Scott Salomon, 3RP’s CEO, will assume the role of Group Vice President, Oracle Practice, where he’ll focus on growing Centrilogic’s Oracle business and capabilities. “I look forward to adding our team’s Oracle expertise to Centrilogic’s impressive portfolio of end-to-end solutions,” said Salomon. “Our unique depth and experience in this space complements Centrilogic’s full spectrum of services, better positioning us to help our customers solve their most complex business and technology challenges.”

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – from multicloud management to next-gen applications and strategic services – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.

