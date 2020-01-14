CentriLogic Announces Acquisition of ManageForce

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentriLogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of ManageForce, a leading cloud, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and data services provider for Oracle and Microsoft applications and databases. The deal will enable CentriLogic to strengthen its application and database management service capabilities and accelerate its strategy of delivering full-stack solutions to global customers.For the past 15 years, ManageForce has specialized in helping mid-market and enterprise customers harness the power of market-leading ERP applications and databases. The company has proven expertise in helping customers optimize and customize enterprise applications and has an extensive track record of successfully migrating and managing these applications in the cloud. It has also achieved consistent and profitable year-over-year revenue growth fueled by an expanding global customer base.About ManageForceFounded in 2005, ManageForce is a Cloud, ERP, and Data Solutions Provider that specializes in IT transformation and business optimization. We help organizations modernize and optimize their enterprise applications by providing structured solutions for JD Edwards, NetSuite, and Database management and full-service dedicated support to help them solve their business problems and thrive.About CentriLogicCentriLogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of Advisory, Cloud, Application Management, and Infrastructure services, CentriLogic helps companies simplify complex IT challenges and empowers them to achieve business success. CentriLogic’s dedication to a client-centric philosophy has earned it the trust of some of the world’s most innovative companies and visionaries. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, CentriLogic delivers solutions to clients worldwide.Media Contact:Kathy Wilson

781.354.3660

kwilson@tieronepr.com1 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises

CBJ Newsmakers