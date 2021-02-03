CentriLogic Named a Major Player in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for Canadian Cloud Professional Services Providers

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentriLogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Cloud Professional Services Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment, (Doc# CA46215320, January 2021).

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment evaluated 10 Canadian providers of cloud professional services to support IT buyers when making decisions to source third-party professional services involving migrating enterprise workloads to public or private clouds or building cloud-native applications.According to the MarketScape, “CentriLogic’s cloud professional services encompass design and integration services for hybrid and public cloud deployments, specifically AWS and Microsoft Azure.” The MarketScape also recognized CentriLogic for its “cloud-native development capabilities, ranging from planning and design (business analysis, user experience, and agile practices) to development and deployment (serverless app development, microservices orchestration, DevOps, and testing) to application governance and monitoring… CentriLogic emphasizes its end-to-end service portfolio to provide ongoing management of the client’s cloud environment once deployed.”“CentriLogic has significantly extended our cloud services capabilities in recent years to help innovative companies achieve success throughout each phase of their cloud and digital transformation journeys. Our diverse portfolio of cloud-native application development, migration, and managed services enable our customers to leverage the benefits of the cloud and deliver seamless digital experiences to their end users,” says Robert Offley, President and CEO of CentriLogic. “We’re proud to be named once again as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape. This recognition would not be possible without our talented team of experts and our forward-thinking customers who trust us to deliver unparalleled solutions.”CentriLogic is a recognized AWS Select partner, Microsoft Azure Migration Program (AMP) partner, and Microsoft Gold Certified Partner (Cloud Platform; DevOps; & Application Migration).To read CentriLogic’s MarketScape excerpt in full, please visit: https://offers.centrilogic.com/idc-marketscape-canadian-cloud-professional-services/This marks the fifth time CentriLogic has been recognized as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape; previous reports include:IDC MarketScape: Canadian Datacenter Operations and Management 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc# CA44463419, April 2019)IDC MarketScape: Canadian Infrastructure as a Service Providers 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA4321418, February 2018)IDC MarketScape: Canadian Data Centre Operations and Management 2016 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA40622416, September 2016)IDC MarketScape: Canadian Public IaaS 2015 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA1SSC15, February 2015)About CentriLogic

CentriLogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of advisory, cloud, application management, and infrastructure services, CentriLogic helps companies simplify complex IT challenges and empowers them to achieve business success. CentriLogic’s dedication to a client-centric philosophy has earned it the trust of some of the world’s most innovative companies and visionaries. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, CentriLogic delivers solutions to clients worldwide.About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.Media Contact:



Kathy Wilson

781.354.3660

kwilson@tieronepr.com



CBJ Newsmakers