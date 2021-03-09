CentriLogic Selected by Wilton Re to Capitalize on the Power of the Cloud to Drive Business Agility and Velocity

TORONTO and ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentriLogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced that Wilton Re, a leading provider of in force and reinsurance solutions in the North American life insurance industry, has selected CentriLogic as its managed cloud services and technology services provider. CentriLogic will transform and modernize Wilton Re’s IT stack in Microsoft Azure to capitalize on the cloud’s power to drive greater resiliency and empower Wilton Re to quickly leverage data and analytics to meet evolving business demands.

Wilton Re recognized the opportunity to take a strategic approach to the cloud by leveraging infrastructure as a service and re-platforming and re-architecting applications to support today’s work-from-anywhere workplace, all underpinned by a modern zero trust security model. CentriLogic’s digital transformation engagement will leverage the cloud’s capabilities, speed, and scale to empower Wilton Re to quickly deliver key business information.“Wilton Re wasn’t just looking for a vendor, they were looking for a true digital transformation partner that would provide an end-to-end cloud advantage and help them deliver with excellence across the company,” said Robert Offley, president & CEO of CentriLogic. “By embedding ourselves in our clients’ businesses, CentriLogic understands their unique culture, goals, and digital environments to help us bring to life possibilities that elevate their businesses and give them a lasting edge. We’re excited to work with Wilton Re on this important technology initiative.”Following a rigorous RFP process, Wilton Re selected CentriLogic as its cloud and digital transformation partner. In addition to CentriLogic’s deep expertise across the cloud continuum, Wilton Re recognized CentriLogic’s ability to serve as an extension of Wilton Re’s internal IT team and drive ongoing innovation.“As Wilton Re has grown with multiple offices and locations, we found ourselves at an inflection point,” says Andy Wood, CIO of Wilton Re. “We had to decide between approaching the cloud on a tactical basis or implementing it with a clear architecture strategy. CentriLogic brings a combination of capability and capacity to our IT transformation initiative. We know CentriLogic won’t just help us get to the cloud, they’ll help us scale, lower costs, and modernize on a continuous basis.”The Wilton Re engagement will span multiple phases; Phase One included a cloud readiness assessment and associated workshops led by CentriLogic, followed by workload migration and an Azure Cloud Well Architected Framework approach to help Wilton Re be ready to quickly take advantage of cloud capabilities. Future phases will include enhancing and augmenting DevOps practices to enhance Wilton Re’s ability to roll out new features and apps.About CentriLogic

CentriLogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that help organizations meet their digital potential. With a comprehensive portfolio of advisory, cloud, application management, Agile & DevOps, security & compliance, and infrastructure services, CentriLogic supports the complete end-to-end cloud and digital transformation journey and helps clients simplify complex IT challenges to achieve business success. CentriLogic’s client-first philosophy has earned it the trust of some of the world’s most innovative companies. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, CentriLogic delivers solutions to clients worldwide. Media Contact:

