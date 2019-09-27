Century Metals Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Shareholder Meeting

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Metals Inc. (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held on September 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

The Company is pleased to report that, high shareholder response was achieved, with 73.26% of Century’s outstanding shares having been voted at the meeting. At that meeting, the shareholders:set the size of the Board of Directors at six members;

elected the Board of Directors;

re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the upcoming year and

the adoption of the Company’s 10% rolling Share Option PlanNumber of DirectorsThe number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed as and set at six (6). The voting results on this matter are as follows: * % results rounded to 0.000%.Election of DirectorsCentury is pleased to announce that its shareholders accepted management’s nominations for election to the Company’s Board of Directors with overwhelming support. All of the nominees served as directors of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors of the Company until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows: * % results rounded to 0.000%.Re-appointment of AuditorsAt the meeting, the Company’s shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2019-2020 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:* % results rounded to 0.000%.Approval of Share Option PlanAt the meeting the company’s shareholders also ratified and confirmed the adoption of the Company’s 10% rolling Share Option Plan and the continuation of the Share Option Plan until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The voting results on this matter are as follows:About Century MetalsThe Company holds a 100% interest in the Fabie-Trudeau-Eastchester Polymetallic Project (or the “Trudeau Gold Property”). The Fabie-Trudeau-Eastchester polymetallic project is an early stage exploration project, located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The property consists of three non-contiguous claim groups surrounding Duparquet Lake: Fabie, Trudeau, and Eastchester.For further information please contact:Sandy Chim, President & CEO

Century Metals Inc.

416-977-3188

investors@centurymetals.ca CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS “FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION” WITHIN THE MEANING OF CANADIAN SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF CENTURY METALS AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION INCLUDES INFORMATION THAT RELATES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CENTURY METAL’S INTENTION TO EVALUATE PROSPECTIVE TRANSACTIONS ARISING FROM THE REVIEW BY CENTURY METALS OF ITS STRATEGIC OPTIONS AND ITS AVAILABLE WORKING CAPITAL. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS BASED ON, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OPINIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, ESTIMATES AND ANALYSES THAT, WHILE CONSIDERED REASONABLE BY CENTURY METALS AT THE DATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS PROVIDED, ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS AND EVENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. THE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, RISKS GENERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH CENTURY METAL’S BUSINESS, AS DESCRIBED IN CENTURY METLS’S ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE CENTURY METALS MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

CBJ Newsmakers