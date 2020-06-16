CERB Extended 8 Weeks

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit program will be extended by eight weeks as people continue to look for work after being shunted to the unemployment line due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the CERB program needs to be extended with millions of Canadians still looking for work.

The CERB provides $500 per week. People are given lump sum payments per month of $2,000, which is taxable income.

Trudeau says a gradual economic improvement is taking place but admits there’s still “a long journey ahead” before all sectors return to a semblance of normalcy.

“The reality is that even as we start to reopen, a lot of people still need this support to pay their bills while they look for work,” Trudeau said at his daily media conference.

CERB applicants must be at least 15 years of age, live in Canada, and earned an income of at least $5,000 in the last 12 months and have not quit their job voluntarily.

As of the start of June, Ottawa has spent $43.5 billion on the CERB program, sending more than 8.4 million Canadians the payments, which total $2,000 a month.

