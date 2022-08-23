CF Energy Adds 232 Battery Swap Electric Vehicle Taxis As Customers In Sanya City

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”) is pleased to announce that, following a successful bidding process, the Group has signed a three-party exclusive battery swap type electric vehicles (“EVs”) purchase and EV battery swap service cooperating agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sanya Feima Vehicle Operating Management Ltd. Co. (“Feima”) and Hainan Huacheng Minghong New Energy Vehicle Sale and Service Ltd. Co. (“Huacheng”) in Sanya City.

Under the Agreement, Feima is to purchase 232 of the BAIC EU5 battery swap type EVs excluding batteries from Huacheng to be used as taxis in Sanya City and these taxis will exclusively use the batteries procured by the Group and its EV battery swap station network in Sanya City for swapping of their batteries with a limited number of times of fast charging per month allowed.

The entering into of the Agreement signifies a long-awaited major break-through and a key milestone in the EV battery swap market in Sanya City for the Group following a long cultivating period since our first EV battery swap station in Sanya City became operational in July 2020. This initiative fits squarely into the recently issued EV implementation plan of Hainan Province – “Hainan Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”.

Hainan Carbon Peak Implementation Plan

The People’s Government of Hainan Province recently issued the “Hainan Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”, which proposes the proportion of new and replaced vehicles in the public services field and private operation field will use clean energy to reach 100% by 2025. By 2030, the sale of fuel vehicles will be completely banned across the island and, except for vehicles of special purposes, all vehicles in the public and private services fields will be fully converted to clean energy, and new and replacement new energy vehicles to account for 100% of the new vehicles in the private vehicle field.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas utility/distribution company in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy for its customer base in the PRC.

