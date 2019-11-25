CF Energy Announces Payment Date of Second Installment of the 2019 Special Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the following:

Second Installment of the 2019 Special DividendReference is made to the press release of CF Energy issued on January 30, 2019 that announced, among other things, the declaration of the 2019 special dividend (the “2019 Special Dividend”) of RMB12.9 million (approx. C$2,546,815 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB as at January 30, 2019) to be distributed in two equal installments with the first installment of RMB 6,450,000 (approx. C$1,273,408 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB as at January 30, 2019), an equivalent of approximately C$0.0195 per common shares based on the total common shares outstanding at January 30, 2019, paid out in April 2019.Reference is also made to the press release of CF Energy issued on September 6, 2019 that announced, among other things, that the second installment of the 2019 Special Dividend will be paid out in December 2019.The board of directors of CF Energy is pleased to announce that the second installment of the 2019 Special Dividend of RMB 6,450,000 (approx. C$1,217,115 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB as at November 22, 2019), an equivalent of approximately C$0.0187 per common shares based on the total common shares outstanding at November 22, 2019, will be payable on December 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2019. Trading in the common shares of CF Energy will begin on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on December 5, 2019.About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.CONTACT INFORMATIONCorporate Investor Relations

investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn Charles Wang

Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board

zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn Frederick Wong

Director of the Board

fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “Forward-Looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this document are Forward-Looking Statements, including statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future, including with respect to the timing and payment of dividends. These Forward-Looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe” or “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof. No assurance can be given that the plans, intentions or expectations or assumptions upon which these Forward-Looking Statements are based will prove to be correct and such Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.Although management believes that the expectations represented in such Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such Forward-Looking Statements are not a guarantee of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These factors include, without limitation, no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. Readers are cautioned that all Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company urges readers to carefully consider those factors.The Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

