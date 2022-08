CF Energy Corp. Announces Sanya City Implements Temporary City-Wide “Lock-Down” to Control Covid-19 Spread

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”; together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC” or “China”) reports that Hainan Provincial Covid-19 Pandemic Control (the “HPCPC”) in Hainan Province, the PRC, has announced the implementation of temporary city-wide “lock-down” measures in Sanya City to control the new increase in reported cases of Covid-19 infections, starting on August 6, 2022. According to the announcement, except in the case of essential social and public services, pandemic control activities and emergency situations, people are asked to stay at home and restrict from engaging in activities outside of their homes in Sanya City. The City’s public transportation services including taxis and ride hailing services, supermarkets, drug stores, other shops, leisure places and restaurants will be temporarily closed. Residents in Hainan Province were asked not to leave the Province unless for necessary reasons and tourists in the Province will have to follow the newly implemented Covid-19 testing protocols before leaving for home.

According to the HPCPC latest news announcement on August 8, 2022, during the period of August 1 to August 7, 2022, the Province reported an aggregate of 982 new Covid-19 cases, with 801 cases in Sanya City. On the same day, the HPCPC also announced that water, electricity and gas providers should set up 24-hour emergency repair service teams to make every effort in ensuring the smooth operation of the City.

The Company’s gas supply and district cooling services in Sanya City are considered as essential services and will remain in operation during the lock-down period but sales are expected to drop as a result of the lock-down.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas utility/distribution company in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy for its customer base in the PRC.

