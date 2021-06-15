CF Energy Received Credit Facility from China Everbright Bank

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), is pleased to announce that one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company has received the approval for a credit facility of RMB50 million (approx. CAD$9.5 million) (the “Credit Facility”) from China Everbright Bank, Sanya Branch, Hainan province, the PRC (“CEB”) for a period of one year, renewable at the request of the Borrower, subject to credit reassessment and approval by CEB. The Credit Facility, which is guaranteed by another wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is for working capital purposes and charges and fees are be determined and agreed upon each drawdown up to the overall limit of facility.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

