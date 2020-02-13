CF Energy Updates on Supportive Measures to the COVID-19 Containment Effort

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”) updates that, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in China, including those cities in which the Company operates, the Company has not had any reports of COVID-19 infected employees. The Company will continue to take appropriate preventive and protective measures and efforts to prevent employees and the customers we serve from contracting the COVID-19, especially for the front-line employees who cannot work from home and frequently are in contact with the customers. These measures are in line with the Government’s guidelines.

As China is making all efforts to contain the COVID-19, the Government is also taking “special situation” steps to support enterprises recovering from the current economic downturn.The Company has made a public announcement that it will follow Sanya City’s guideline to help mid and small enterprises, small business and tourism companies (registered in Sanya City) to recover their businesses. The Company will allow qualified customers to delay their monthly gas payments without any penalties for the period of February, March and April until June 30, 2020. Furthermore, the Company has made donations of 50,000 personal hygiene products and 4000 N 95 masks to medical personnel in China.“We understand that by providing such a support to our clients it may cost our business in a short term but as a major energy provider to people in the City we have important social responsibilities to fulfil. The Company is making contribution to improve people’s quality of life. This is a very tough time for many people whom we serve in the City; we feel that we are obligated to properly manage our resources and help them to recover their business more effectively,” Ann Lin, the Chair and CEO addressed.About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.CONTACT INFORMATIONCorporate Investment Relations

investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn Charles Wang

Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board

Zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn Frederick Wong

Director of the Board

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

