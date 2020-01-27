CF Energy Updates on the Effect of the Novel Coronavirus on Business

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”) updates that, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, including those cities in which the Company operates, the Company is taking measures to prevent the spread of the outbreak within the Company, especially for the front-line employees who cannot work from home and frequently contact the customers. These measures are in line with the government’s guideline. The Company will provide a one-time subsidy to all its front-line employees as they are exposing themselves to maintain the daily operations of the Company.

Sanya City has been one of the hottest tourist destinations in China during the Chinese New Year's Holidays and is one of the cities in which CF operates. The current new coronavirus situation will likely substantially reduce tourist numbers and subsequently have negative impact on CF Energy's gas sale volume in Sanya City, one of the main contributors to the Company's revenue. Furthermore, the epidemic will have an impact on business operations and projected construction in other subsidiaries of CF Energy as well. It is difficult to forecast the extent of the loss to business at this point in time, but the Company will continue to keep the market updated.The Company has made the best effort to cope with the upcoming challenges. We are taking precautionary measures so that our staff and customers on and off our Company premises in various locations are protected against the virus. The Company is also in the process of preparing donations of necessary goods and medical supplies in support of the national effort for the prevention and control of the epidemic.About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the stock symbol "CFY". It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China's the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

