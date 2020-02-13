CFA Society Toronto invites submissions for the 2020 Financial Journalism Awards

Toronto, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO, ON 13 February 2020 – CFA Society Toronto is pleased to invite financial journalists to submit articles for the 2020 Financial Journalism Awards. The awards were first introduced in 2013 to recognizing the contributions of different Canadian based publications and journalists in the advancement of investor education.Reference “2020 Journalism Award” in subject lineFull name of journalistName of publicationCopy of three (3) articles per journalistWinners for each category will be announced on 16 April 2020 at an awards reception hosted by CFA Society Toronto.Click here for more information about the awards or to submit your articlesAbout CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.-30-Jonathan Mai

CFA Society Toronto

4163665755235

media@cfatoronto.ca



