CFIQ Announces 2020-2021 Board of Governors and Re-elects Johanne Blanchard as Chair

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2020-2021 Board of Governors of the Conseil des fonds d’investissement du Québec (CFIQ) announced today that Johanne Blanchard, Vice-President and Legal Counsel, IG Wealth Management, has been re-elected Chair.

“I am pleased to be re-elected as Chair to help lead CFIQ’s ongoing efforts to be a positive and effective voice for the investment funds industry,” said Ms. Blanchard. “The Board looks forward to continuing to support CFIQ’s efforts to consult with regulators on key policy initiatives that affect the industry and the investors it serves.”The Board of Governors, which was elected by CFIQ members last month, also re-elected Eric Hallé, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds, to continue as Second Vice-Chair. Paul Bourque, President & CEO, Investment Funds Institute of Canada, continues on the Board as ex-officio First Vice-Chair.All appointments take effect today.About CFIQCFIQ is the Quebec voice of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers and distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.For more information:Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



CBJ Newsmakers