CFSC-OPEC Celebrates Canadian Tire Corporation’s Support of the Computers for Schools Plus Program and $1.25M Donation of Refurbished Technology

MONTREAL, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is pleased to announce that Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) is joining its CEO Pledge. CTC is donating 11,000 end-of-cycle devices, equivalent to $1.25M worth of refurbished technology to underserved communities across Canada over the next three years through Computers for Schools Plus, a Government of Canada program that refurbishes digital devices for redistribution to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income households.

“By joining the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program and prioritizing reuse over recycling, CTC will reduce carbon emissions and help provide people in Canada with the skills and tools to participate in our digital economy,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, CFSC-OPEC.

CTC’s participation in the CEO Pledge will positively impact communities and help grow the CFS+ program to shape digital equity in Canada by providing youth with affordable devices, employment opportunities, and essential digital skills.

“Canadian Tire Corporation is proud to partner with CFSC-OPEC and the CFS+ program to provide Canadians with equal access to reliable technology and the opportunities it offers,” said Greg Hicks, President and CEO of Canadian Tire Corporation. “Supporting CFSC-OPEC’s work to bridge the digital divide and position Canadians for success in today’s digital economy and their future jobs is one of the many ways that Canadian Tire is working to strengthen the communities as part of our brand purpose to Make Life in Canada Better.”

To learn more about the program, please visit https://cfsc-opec.org.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is CFS+funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success –Canada Inc.| Ordinateurs pour l’excellence –Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include project management, communications, partnership development, and strategic planning.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or “CTC”, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC’s Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

