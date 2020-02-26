CFSC-OPEC celebrating its 15th anniversary – Proud to support Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic participation initiatives

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is celebrating its 15th year anniversary this February. Since 2005, CFSC-OPEC has helped deliver Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) investments in digital inclusion and economic participation through the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, and initiatives including Welcome Refugees and Connecting Families.

“CFSC helps schools, not-for-profit organizations and individuals at risk of digital exclusion access the technology, connectivity and skills they need to thrive in our society. It’s with great pride that we mark this milestone anniversary,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director of CFSC-OPEC. “ISED’s multi-sector programs play an important role in sustaining the innovation culture so crucial to success in Canada’s digital economy.”“Every Canadian deserves a fair and equal chance to participate in, and benefit from, the digital economy. That’s why our government continues to invest in programs like CFS+ so Canadians have the right tools to succeed,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “CFS+ is a true example of circular economy innovation: saving digital devices from landfills and giving them a second life. Congratulations to Computers for Success Canada on 15 years of advancing digital inclusion.”Created in 1993, the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program has provided millions of Canadians with resources and opportunities to build essential digital skills. Through the Welcome Refugees project, CFSC-OPEC and the CFS+ program affiliates delivered a computer for each family of the over 30,000 Syrian refugees arriving in Canada in 2016. More recently, the Connecting Families initiative, announced in Budget 2017, addresses affordability for over 1million low-income Canadian families by providing access to $10 monthly Internet, in partnership with leading Canadian Internet service providers.“As a small Montreal-based organization, CFSC has demonstrated exceptional agility in supporting Government of Canada programs through close collaboration with private, public and not-for-profit partners in every province and territory,” said Darrell Liebrecht, Chair of CFSC-OPEC. “This four-member team has continuously demonstrated a focus on inclusive innovation while fulfilling its important mandate.”“The intent behind the creation of CFSC in 2005 was to provide strategies to promote and grow the CFS+ program with support services at the national level,” said John May, one of the founders of CFSC-OPEC. “The CFS+ program, which has delivered over 1.7 million refurbished computers since 1993, has significantly benefited from CFSC’s support, not only in delivering the core program, but to the benefit of a broader population across Canada, including refugees and low-income families.”About the CFS+ programThe Government of Canada administers the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, as well as the private and volunteer sectors. CFS+ is helping to extend the useful life of devices, reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste, and provide valuable internship opportunities to help young Canadians develop advanced digital skills for the job market. The new “Plus” in Computers for Schools Plus builds on over 25 years of success in serving communities across Canada to provide a wide range of computer equipment to an expanded audience of recipients. Originally, computers were only provided to schools. Today, the CFS+ program also provides computers and other digital devices to assist libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income Canadians.About CFSCComputers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services stand in four pillars – marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.Contact

Julie Brouard

Manager, Communications and Partnerships

Computers for Success – Canada Inc.

julie.brouard@cfsc-opec.org

514-793-8073

