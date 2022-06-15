CFSC-OPEC celebrating successful first year anniversary of the CEO Pledge, a campaign initiated in collaboration with Microsoft Canada

MONTREAL, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of the CEO Pledge, a joint effort from some of Canada’s leading businesses, initiated by Microsoft Canada, to commit their used technology to the Government of Canada’s Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program.

“We are very thankful to the 50 companies that have already pledged to donate their organization’s end-of-cycle devices to Canada’s Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, CFSC-OPEC. “Through this campaign, the program has already received close to 8000 devices. This additional contribution to the CFS+ program will help an even greater number of people in Canada get the tools and skills they need to participate in the digital economy. By committing their end-of-cycle devices to the CFS+ program, these leading companies are helping improve access to technology for Canadians at risk of digital exclusion.”

The CFS+ program offers a secure and sustainable solution for donors’ used computers, contributing to environmental, youth employment, skills and economic development impacts of the program.

“Growing our country’s digital economy requires all Canadians have access to secure, reliable and connected devices to develop the adequate skills and training needed for today’s workforce,” said Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada. “The CEO Pledge is an important program and we’re heartened that our work with other leading Canadian businesses is helping to address Canada’s digital skills gap.”

Since 1993, the CFS+ program has refurbished and redistributed over 1.7 million computers to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income families. The program also provides beneficial work experience to Canadian youth through paid internships. Interns help refurbish the used technology while acquiring essential digital skills.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC

Computers for Success –Canada Inc.| Ordinateurs pour l’excellence –Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include project management, communications, partnership development, and strategic planning.

