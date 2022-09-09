Chain-wide Sales of TAAT® at Speedee Mart Triple from July to August 2022

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that sales of all TAAT® varieties have increased by approximately 200% month-over-month across the Speedee Mart chain, the Company’s “anchor account” for the Las Vegas market. In a press release dated March 2, 2022 , TAAT® announced that it had landed a chain-wide placement with Speedee Mart, who has operated gas stations across the Las Vegas valley since 1995.

In addition to its lower price point and value proposition as a uniquely tobacco-free/nicotine-free offering, TAAT® has organically cultivated a steadily growing user base of adult smokers in the Las Vegas market through its presence at prominent local events (e.g., “First Fridays” in the Arts District) as well as its expanding portfolio of retailers throughout the city, which has a population of over 640,0001 and in 2021 welcomed over 32 million tourist visitors2.

Earlier in 2022, TAAT® was placed in all Speedee Mart locations in the Las Vegas area. Based on recent improvements to in-store activation strategies as well as localized marketing initiatives targeted towards adult smokers in Las Vegas, sales of TAAT® have tripled across the Speedee Mart chain from July 2022 to August 2022.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “We’ve made significant changes at TAAT® since I became CEO just a couple of months ago. Although we can only share so much about our playbook for competitive reasons, something I’ve been vocal about is the role of ‘focus markets’ in our commercialization strategy. Selling new products, especially category creators, in the CPG and tobacco categories isn’t as simple as just putting it on the shelf. There needs to be a concentrated effort between sales and marketing to make adult smokers aware that the product exists, create moments that generate trials of the product, and convert that interest into recurring purchases. Within the first weeks, we determined that Las Vegas, our home market, was to be our top priority market in 2022 and Speedee Mart has been a terrific partner. We are delighted that sales of TAAT® have tripled across Speedee Mart from July to August, and we are excited to continue working with them to sustain this growth. We look forward to deploying this same approach in other priority markets like San Diego, Texas and others into 2023.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

