Chakana Announces Appointment of CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Xavier Wenzel as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective February 1, 2020.

Mr. Wenzel is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 22 years senior level experience in financial reporting and public accounting providing auditor services to both public and private resource sector clients reporting in Canada, Mexico and the US. He has an extensive background in financial and administrative services having held various roles, including CFO, in both private and public companies in the mining and resource sector. “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Wenzel to Chakana’s management team,” said David Kelley, CEO of Chakana. “Xavier is bilingual in English and Spanish and with his expertise and experience in financial management, internal controls and corporate governance in various countries we anticipate he will be a great fit to work with our teams in both North America and Peru.”Mr. Wenzel’s appointment coincides with Mr. Kevin Ma stepping down as CFO and Secretary to pursue other business opportunities. The Board of Directors of Chakana express their gratitude for the significant contributions Mr. Ma has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.About Chakana Copper CorpChakana Copper Corp is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD (signed) “David Kelley”

