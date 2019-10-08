Chakana Engages European Corporate Communications Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a corporate communications agreement (the “Agreement”) with Soar Financial Partners (“Soar Financial”).

Soar Financial will assist Chakana Copper in working and communicating efficiently with members of the European financial community, including potential investors, journalists and newsletter writers as well as current shareholders to keep them informed and up-to-date on Chakana’s activities.The Agreement is for a term of six months, which may be earlier terminated at any time upon 30 days’ written notice by either party. In consideration for the services of Soar Financial, Chakana has agreed to pay a fee of 4,000 Euros per month. The investor relations consulting agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.Chakana is well financed and in a position to advance its project, generate continuous news flow, and expand its investor base with the assistance of Soar Financial.CEO and President, Mr. David Kelley comments: “Soar Financial will be assisting Chakana in planning and executing European roadshows and presenting Chakana not only to important European investors but also to leading and opinion forming financial media outlets. We look forward to expanding the awareness of Chakana in the European capital markets and supporting and broadening the international shareholder base.”About Chakana Copper Corp.Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru.About Soar Financial PartnersSoar Financial Partners (“Soar”), led by Mr. Kai Hoffmann, supports its clients primarily in the German speaking areas of Europe and North America with comprehensive public relations and investor relations services, both on-and-offline. Soar maintains its offices in Frankfurt, Germany and works closely with financial analysts, advisors, investors and the financial media.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD (signed) “David Kelley”

David Kelley

President and CEOFor further information contact:

Michelle Borromeo, Manager – Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-715-6845

Email: mborromeo@chakanacopper.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-looking Statement Advisory: This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chakana to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the Soledad copper-gold-silver project (the “Project”), the potential to expand the mineralization, and to develop and grow a resource within the Project, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our belief in the potential for mineralization within unexplored parts of the Project. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

CBJ Newsmakers