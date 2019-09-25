Changes at JUUL

CBJ — Changes are happening fast and furious at Juul Labs, the largest e-cigarette manufacturer in North America.

No long will JUUL promote its e-cigarette products in print, digital and TV advertisements. The company has also made the decision to fire its CEO Kevin Burns amid an escalating backlash against vaping nationwide.

Burns will step down and be replaced by a senior executive from Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes. Altria took a 35% stake in Juul in December at a cost of $13 billion.

Juul and hundreds of smaller e-cigarette companies are fighting for their survival as they face two public health debacles linked to vaping: a mysterious lung illness and rising use of e-cigarettes by teenagers.

Public health officials are investigating hundreds of cases of the breathing ailment but have not yet identified any one product or ingredient.

The San Francisco company controls about 70% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.

