ChargeLab and United Chargers Unveil Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, United Chargers, an EV charger manufacturer known for the Grizzl-E line of products, and ChargeLab, an EV charging software provider, announced the Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle. This first-of-its-kind bundle provides commercial EV charging hardware and management software for a single low price.

For just US $1,299, each Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle includes:

1 Grizzl-E Smart EVSE

3 years of ChargeLab software services

3-year hardware warranty

The Grizzl-E Smart EVSE is industry-leading for its durability, performance, and affordability. Every Grizzl-E EV charger is Energy Star certified, UL/cUL certified, and eligible for a wide range of Level 2 EVSE rebates across the U.S. and Canada. Grizzl-E Smart connects to ChargeLab’s software services using the open and interoperable OCPP 1.6 protocol.

The Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle includes 3 years of ChargeLab software services. With ChargeLab’s software services, businesses can configure power management, set pay-per-use fees, control who uses their chargers, and much more. These software capabilities are essential for any commercial or multi-family EV charger deployment. ChargeLab is certified for OpenADR demand response integration with utilities.

The Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle is available today for businesses in the United States and Canada. It can be ordered from the Grizzl-E website: https://grizzl-e.com/grizzl-e-smart-business

When compared with other networked EV charging solutions in the market, this new bundle is a clear winner on cost, flexibility, and the features that matter the most to businesses.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle, which makes it easy and cost-effective for businesses to set up EV chargers and tap into a new revenue stream,” said Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers.

“We’ve been impressed with United Chargers’ commitment to scalable EV charging solutions,” added Ehsan Mokhtari, CTO of ChargeLab. “Grizzl-E hardware + ChargeLab software is a natural fit. We’re thrilled to be bringing better EV charging solutions to multi-family buildings, parking operators, fleets, and other businesses.”

Grizzl-E Smart for consumer home charging

United Chargers also provides the Grizzl-E Smart to consumers for use in single-family home charging. Single-family homeowners can use the ChargeLab app for free to manage their Grizzl-E Smart charger and save money on their utility bill.

The Grizzl-E Smart for home charging is also available to order on the Grizzl-E website: https://grizzl-e.com/grizzl-e-smart.

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian EVSE manufacturer focused on a variety of Level 2 products for home and commercial use. United Chargers launched the popular Grizzl-E line of EV chargers in the beginning of 2020. United Chargers’ goal is to make EV charging affordable for home use and profitable for all business sizes across North America for commercial use.

About ChargeLab

ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Once connected, ChargeLab’s platform allows businesses to easily manage their EV chargers, set pricing and access rules, handle payments, and balance their electrical infrastructure. ChargeLab is the white-label provider to numerous charging networks in North America. Their open APIs are leveraged by technology leaders throughout the EV industry.

Media contact:

United Chargers Inc.

Anna Fedina

1 (833) 971-8118

info@unitedchargers.com

ChargeLab Inc.

press@chargelab.co

