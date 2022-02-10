Chartright Air Group Introduced Citation Ultra to the Calgary Market

Chartright Calgary adds a Citation Ultra to its West Coast fleet

The light jet is well-suited for short/medium range flights and offers strong short-field performance

Chartright Calgary expects to attract business and leisure travelers to charter the aircraft

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chartright Air Group added a Citation Ultra aircraft to the Chartright West Coast fleet. The current Calgary-based fleet has strong performers under the brand umbrella with the Falcon 2000LX, Challenger 300, and one of the most popular jets – the Citation Ultra, a new addition to the Calgary market.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Ultra provides strong short-field performance and operates from short runways at high altitudes and temperatures due to its straight-wing design. The light jet is famous for its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Chartright clients will have access to the Million Air CYYC facilities.

With 7 passengers on board, the aircraft can fly non-stop at 1,650 nautical miles at a cruise speed of 390 knots. Chartright Calgary expects to attract business and leisure travelers to charter the aircraft. The Citation Ultra can quickly bring travelers to the U.S. and serves the domestic market by connecting Calgary to Fort McMurray, Kelowna, and Vancouver starting from February 1.

About Chartright Air Group

For over 30 years, Chartright has led the way in business aviation in Canada, evolving into one of the most trusted and innovative providers of business and private jet services in North America.

Visit chartright.com for more information.

For Information

Svitlana Gaidamachenko

Chartright Air Group

gaidamachenkos@chartright.com

+1 800.595.9395 ext. 239



CBJ Newsmakers