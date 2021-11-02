Cheaper Drugs Available From Canada Drugs Direct Online Pharmacy

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A 2016 report prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development laid out how much more Americans pay for medication than Canadians do. It found that the same amount of Rx medication that would cost a person in Canada $772 would cost an American $1,112, and it can be assumed that the price discrepancy has grown larger in the five years since then. Looking at the average for the entire globe and comparing to America, there are savings of around 56% buying meds in other countries of the world. Canada Drugs Direct offers similar savings for U.S. residents.

Part of the reason Rx meds cost less in Canada is because there has been a long-standing ban prohibiting Medicare from negotiating on prices directly with drug companies. What is different in Canada and elsewhere is purchasers have more bargaining power and are on more equal footing with the sellers when it comes to negotiating what the wholesale price for the medications will be. Currently, there are lobbies in the U.S. where the request is being made to change the laws that prohibit Medicare from negotiating and then being able to have lower end-user costs for prescription drugs provided through the program.

The next issue that pushes drug prices higher is the free pricing system in the USA where drug manufacturers set their own prices and are able to increase prices on drugs as freely as they wish. There is much more in the way of federal regulation done by Health Canada that limits how high a price can be attached to a drug when it is purchased from the pharmaceutical manufacturer. Part of the reason ‘big’ pharma is as big as it is in the USA is because there is much less in the way of federal regulation when it comes to drug pricing.

The extent of direct-to-consumer advertising increases end-user costs Americans will pay at their pharmacy too, and R&D costs tend to be higher for pharmaceutical manufacturers based in the USA. Buying medication online from Canada and saving money is as easy as visiting the website, creating an account, and forwarding a copy of the prescription. Most Canadian online pharmacies will offer favorable shipping options for U.S. residents too.

About the Company

Canada Drugs Direct is a Canadian online pharmacy that is among those recommended for Americans who shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. It is able to source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on prescription drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist, in the same way as any pharmacy in America. Pay less for Rx medication ordered online from Canada.

Contact Canada Drugs Direct:

https://www.canadadrugsdirect.com/

info@canadadrugsdirect.com

Toll Free: 1-888-904-8467

Related Images

Image 1: Canada Drugs Direct

Canada Drugs Direct Discount banner

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers