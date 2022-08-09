Chinova Bioworks Introduces Mycobrio™, a Vegan Fining Agent and Natural Preservative for Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Markets

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chinova Bioworks (Chinova), a Canadian-based food, and beverage start-up, introduces Mycobrio™, a dual functioning mushroom-derived fining agent and natural preservation ingredient formulated explicitly for alcoholic and low/no-alcoholic beverage markets.

Mycobrio™ is a natural, liquid chitosan fiber extract derived from the stems of white button mushrooms and formulated to replace synthetic and animal derived fining agents traditionally used in fermented drinks. It also provides broad spectrum protection against spoilage as a natural antimicrobial agent in wines, beers, ciders, and seltzers. No other chitosan ingredient can rapidly clarify beverages while simultaneously protecting against microbial spoilage.

“We are thrilled to have Mycobrio™ launch into these new alcoholic and low to non-alcoholic beverage categories for Chinova as our newest natural mushroom innovation,” said Natasha Dhayagude, CEO and Co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. “Especially with consumers demanding beverage formulations that include natural and healthier ingredients in the alcoholic space, it is the perfect time for manufacturers to switch from traditional animal-derived fining agents to alternatives such as Mycobrio™, a non-GMO, vegan, Kosher, Organic, and clean label ingredient.”

Mycobrio™ rapidly fines yeast, tannins, proteins, and other particulate matter from beer, wine, cider, and seltzers. It is an advanced natural replacement for synthetic and animal-derived fining agents such as isinglass, PVPP, bentonite, and gelatin. Depending on the process, it can reduce or replace the need for cold crashing, filtration, and centrifugation methods which takes up valuable manufacturing time and equipment and produces a large amount of energy.

“Mycobrio™ is a game changer for brewers and winemakers. It can reduce or eliminate cold crashing, filtration, and centrifugation processes which will save brands significant production costs and increase their energy efficiency,” said David Brown, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Chinova Bioworks. “There’s no need for operators to make stock solutions, pre-dissolve, or wait when using Mycrobrio™. It’s a drop in, ready to use solution that’s going to really change the game for brewers looking for sustainable and natural fining options.”

Visit Chinova’s booth 230 to speak with their R&D team regarding Mycobrio™ at the 2022 Brew Summit and review the technical poster co-located at the American Society of Brewing Chemists annual meeting.

The launch of Mycobrio™ comes in the wake of Chinova Bioworks securing $6 million in Series A funding to expand manufacturing on Prince Edward Island. The company recently won the 2022 NutraIngredients-USA Award for the Start-Up category and received FDA GRAS No Questions Letter status for Chiber™, its other mushroom-derived preservation ingredient.

Chinova Bioworks started in 2016 with the mission of using nature to protect and reduce food waste. Chinova developed a natural fiber extract from the stems of white button mushrooms to make stable, broad-spectrum preservation ingredients that protect products from spoilage caused by yeast, mold, and harmful bacteria. Their ingredients are natural, healthy, and integrate seamlessly into various foods and beverages during processing. This technology enables manufacturers and lab operators to improve their finished products’ quality, freshness, and shelf-life, resulting in increased consumer satisfaction for using natural, clean label ingredients, all while reducing food waste. The company has raised $10M in investment with a team representing 90% of women in STEM.

Through sustainable practices and upcycling, Chinova plays a crucial role in making the food and beverage industry happier, healthier, and better for the environment.

Mycobrio™ (pronounced my-co-bree-o) is a natural extract fiber derived from the stems of mushrooms formulated to provide a dual function as a vegan fining agent and broad spectrum protection against spoilage caused by yeast, mold, and bacteria for the alcoholic and low/non-alcoholic wine, beer, cider, seltzer, and spirit markets.

